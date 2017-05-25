STCC students awarded $700,000+ in scholarships

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 150 Springfield Technical Community College students were awarded scholarships during an annual ceremony Thursday.

The celebrations began Thursday morning with a donor recognition breakfast in the gymnasium of Scibelli Hall. Dozens of teachers, students, and community members were in attendance, recognizing both the donors and the 146 recipients of the scholarships–worth more than $700,000 in total.

“You kind of belittle yourself, you kind of think there is no way, there are so many other people who could get the scholarship,” recipient Elizabeth Ryan said. “So, it really gave me a confidence boost.”

One professor told 22News he was happy to be a part of the process.

“I was honored to send the letters of recommendations in so they could win these things,” Mechanical Engineering Professor Gary Masciadrelli said. “You want to be here to support their successes.”

Scholarship donors included Universal Plastics and American Outdoor Brands, formerly known as Smith & Wesson.