Stay-cation options across Hampshire County Memorial Day weekened

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you aren’t heading anywhere for a Memorial Day weekend vacation, don’t worry. You can have your own stay-cation by traveling across Hampshire County.

UMass police posted on their Facebook page a list of locations that safe, and avoid Memorial Day traffic.

Among the suggestions are Mount Toby, Mount Lincoln, Cranberry Pond, and Puffers Pond. All of these locations are open this time of year.

UMass Deputy Chief Patrick Archbald told 22News explained why they’re steering residents to these specific places. “We haven’t taken any reports of crimes at these locations in quite some time so we have every reason to believe that they’re family friendly, and that you can have a good time. The trails are well taken care of,” said Deputy Chief Archbald.

Deputy Chief Archbald told 22News even those these locations are generally safe, you still need to be mindful of your belongings.

Lock your car before going on any hikes, and place all valuables in the trunk.