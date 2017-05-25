Springfield to recognize National Red Nose Day Thursday

Red Nose Day is a campaign to end childhood poverty

Photo Courtesy: The City of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will take part in National Red Nose Day Thursday.

In partnership with Walgreens, Red Nose Day is a campaign dedicated to ending childhood poverty.

According a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, proceeds from the campaign will benefit children and young people in our country and some of the poorest communities in the world.

Mayor Sarno along with other Springfield City Hall employees will wear red noses in recognition of the day.

Red Nose Day is a special day for Americans to come together to have fun and make a difference for kids nationwide.

