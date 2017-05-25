Springfield public schools and teachers reach new salary agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An agreement has been reached between the Springfield Public Schools Administration and the teachers union on a salary package.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Public Schools, the agreement ensures an increase in salaries for all teachers that meet the average pay for teachers across Western Massachusetts.

“We managed to increase the salaries of many teachers to the average of Western Mass and even have surpassed that average in many cases,” Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick stated in the release. “But this tentative agreement ensures that no teacher, regardless of their step and level, is paid below the regional average.”

The salary increase agreement also adds time for teachers to collaborate and plan together.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also stated in the release, “Our teachers have heart. They teach here because they love our urban community and we have always respected and appreciated their high level of professionalism and dedication.”

The Springfield Teachers Union is expected to vote on the salary agreement June 13 to June 15. The School Committee will vote on it at a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.