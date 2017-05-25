Springfield man arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple cars

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man who allegedly broke into multiple cars in the city’s Forest Park Heights neighborhood Thursday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said a witness’ 911 call helped officers quickly locate the suspect, 30-year-old Victor Ramos, in the area of Woodside Terrace and Leyfred Terrace around 5:00 a.m.

Ramos allegedly dropped stolen items when he saw police and tried to get away through a side yard, but officers were able to catch him. Delaney says the stolen items included a toolkit, a flashlight, and women’s jewelry.

Ramos had outstanding warrants for breaking and entering in the daytime, vandalizing property, and larceny from a building. He’s now being charged with five counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and possession of burglarious items.