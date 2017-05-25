Romanian man sentenced for ATM skimming in MA, NY, NJ

Bogdan Mocanu sentenced to 2 years, 4 months in prison

By Published: Updated:
springfield federal courthouse
U.S. District Court in Springfield is seen here in a WWLP file image from 2016.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Romanian man will serve a year and four months in prison, and then be deported to his home country, for his role in a multi-state ATM skimming scheme.

Thirty-one year-old Bogdan Mocanu of Queens, N.Y. was sentenced Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Springfield, nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mocanu and others had installed ATM skimmers and pinhole cameras at ATMs in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and elsewhere. They used the equipment to obtain the PIN numbers of bank customers, and then used their information to create fraudulent bank cards and withdraw money from the victims’ accounts.

Prosecutors say that the crimes took place from January of 2013 up to Mocanu’s arrest in July of 2015.

In addition to the prison sentence and deportation order, Federal Judge Mark Mastroianni ordered Mocanu to pay $342,971 in restitution.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s