Romanian man sentenced for ATM skimming in MA, NY, NJ

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Romanian man will serve a year and four months in prison, and then be deported to his home country, for his role in a multi-state ATM skimming scheme.

Thirty-one year-old Bogdan Mocanu of Queens, N.Y. was sentenced Wednesday at U.S. District Court in Springfield, nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Mocanu and others had installed ATM skimmers and pinhole cameras at ATMs in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and elsewhere. They used the equipment to obtain the PIN numbers of bank customers, and then used their information to create fraudulent bank cards and withdraw money from the victims’ accounts.

Prosecutors say that the crimes took place from January of 2013 up to Mocanu’s arrest in July of 2015.

In addition to the prison sentence and deportation order, Federal Judge Mark Mastroianni ordered Mocanu to pay $342,971 in restitution.