Restrictions on flying the American flag leave some people upset

Massachusetts has no restrictions on how long residents can fly the American flag at their homes.

Sy Becker Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Outrage has spread to western Massachusetts over a southern town limiting the number of days residents are allowed to fly the Stars and Stripes.

A homeowners association in Cherokee County, Georgia, has limited residents to flying the American flag to only 23 days out of the year.

The limitation has angered Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh. “The flag means so much, not only to veterans but to the entire country, especially on memorial day,” he told 22News. “It’s such a time to honor the flag, and those who have served. I think the timing was not good.”

Walsh, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel said there’s no limit here in Massachusetts to how long or how often residents can fly the American flag at their homes.

