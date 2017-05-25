Police: Massage therapist raped customer at Logan Airport

The suspect has worked at the company for more than 5 years.

By Published: Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A massage therapist has been arrested on charges he raped a customer inside a massage studio at Boston’s Logan Airport.

Police say 29-year-old Darnell Williams, of Boston, was arraigned Thursday on a count of rape.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was attacked during a massage while waiting to fly out of the airport on Sunday night.

She told family members about it when she arrived home, and they contacted state police.

Williams was being held Thursday, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the case.

The Be Relax studio issued a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities.

Studio officials say Williams has worked at the company for more than five years and has never had a disciplinary issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s