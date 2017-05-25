Palmer shows appreciation for its police department

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – As we respect Old Glory, the town of Palmer has taken a unique step to salute the town’s men and women in blue.

The city council approved the painting of a blue line across from the police station and town hall on Main Street.

Town Councilor Bob Lavoie told 22News that he proposed the blue line as a sign of respect for those who protect us. He noted, “These men and women come to work each day not knowing whether they’ll be home at night.”

Palmer Police Chief John Janulewicz told 22News, “Other police departments from other agencies, when they come in and see that blue line, read the story, see what it’s for, I think it’ll be a morale booster for the law enforcement community in general.”

The blue line is being supplemented by signs of appreciation being posted in highly visible areas throughout the town of Palmer.