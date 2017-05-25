‘Opportunities For All’ economic development plan discussed in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker Administration is taking steps to better the economy across the Commonwealth.

Secretary of Housing and Development Jay Ashe was at Greenfield Community College Thursday to talk about the Baker-Polito Administration’s economic development plan.

The plan is called Opportunities For All, and it’s meant to promote community revitalization, business growth, and prosperity for people.

“We go around from region to region because we think it’s really regional, the approach we need to take, and talk with stake holders in the region and how we apply those three goals to what the vision is locally,” Ashe said.

Ashe said during the luncheon that the administration is working to help build up the communities in the state.