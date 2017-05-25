MassDot urging drivers to pay attention during holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re coming up on one of the busiest travel times of the year. 22News was at Exit 6, one of the busiest on-ramps to the Massachusetts Turnpike in western Massachusetts, tracking holiday traffic.

MassDOT is suspending all toll booth road work starting Friday at noon but drivers said they’re still concerned about construction zones.

Friday marks the start of one of the busiest travel times of the year. MassDOT is reminding drivers that toll booth demolition has changed some of the traffic patterns along the Mass Pike.

It’s the first Memorial Day without toll booths so some drivers are hoping Mass Pike traffic might move smoother.

“Yeah, for the people on I-90 it’s probably going to be fairly bad. People want to get to the beach and out east,” Joshua Ouelette of Westfield told 22News.

Starting Friday at noon, all road work will stop for the holiday weekend.

Toll demolition is complete but construction is still on-going and MassDOT is urging drivers to pay attention to the roadways, as they enter into construction zones and to also minimize their distractions.

“People traveling, don’t know where they’re going, looking at their phones, it’s going to be crazy,” Patrick McCafferty of Randolph told 22News.

MassDOT said traffic is the heaviest starting Thursday and into the weekend. You can call 511 for real time traffic updates.