Massachusetts Gaming Commission meets with MGM Springfield executives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM executives were held accountable Thursday by the state gaming commission as they met at the MassMutual Center.

MGM plans to hire 3,000 people. They’ll bring down Springfield’s unemployment rate by giving jobs to those who don’t have one but MGM admits they won’t start out at the top.

Michael Mathis, President & CEO of MGM Springfield told 22News, “We specifically reference that 10% of our jobs we would bring from outside of the market. Largely in the executive level just because of specialized training.”

MGM showed slides of their progress. A parking garage with a snow melt system in the concrete. Now they’ll focus on getting water tight and reviewing their traffic and electronic sign study with the city.

All this, with a looming threat of a Connecticut casino.

Steven Crosby, Chairman, Massachusetts Gaming Commission told 22News, “These are big companies. They plan for competition. If competition comes, MGM will deal with it but it’s so far from fruition now that it’s hardly worth speculating on to tell you the truth.”

But is the pie big enough for everybody?

“Yeah we believe so. Our experience in Maryland has proven that we can grow the market. I think the power of the MGM brand and the loyalty of our customers,” said Michael Mathis.

MGM Springfield says they are still on track to open in the spring of 2018 and at the parking garage they just finished the ramp that heads out to Union Street.

MGM and Springfield both say they’ll be coming up with 54 housing units and putting that into their plan.

Crosby told 22News the commission is leaning toward recommending that online gambling be legal, regulated and taxed.