Local agency helping Springfield residents get jobs

300 more Springfield residents were working in April than in March

FILE - In this Thursday, March 3, 2016, file photo, people sit through an employment orientation class at the Georgia Department of Labor office in Atlanta. On Thursday, May 18, 2017, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The unemployment rate went up in Massachusetts to 3.9 percent in April, from 3.6 percent in March.

The city of Springfield was no different, going up a tenth of a percentage point from last month.

“Its been hard to get a job myself so I get it i know what people are going through and my dad too is unemployed its hard,” said Maria Alejandro-Vega of Springfield.

Despite a higher unemployment rate, 300 more Springfield residents were working in April than in March.

The FutureWorks Career Center is a big reason why more people are finding jobs in Springfield. The top hiring industries include health care, manufacturing, and retail. The FutureWorks Career Center helps people find jobs, matching their skills to hiring employers. FutureWorks Executive Director Kevin Lynn told 22News, more people are looking for jobs with an improving economy, and that’s increasing the unemployment rate.

“Now as the economy starts percolating and moving forward, people who had stopped looking for work, are now looking for work now, they get counted in that number,” Lynn said.

Lynn told 22News most employers are looking for workers who are punctual, work well in a team, communicate effectively, and rarely use sick time. FutureWorks Career Center helped people find work with more than 200 different employers in March.

