Infuse your favorite dessert with tea!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Tea can be a refreshing and healthy choice for your day, but it doesn’t have to be limited to just a beverage! It can also be fused with your favorite desserts, so Tea Consultant Sean Condon showed us how to make a delectable earl grey crème brulee!
Ingredients
- Two 3.7-ounce boxes crème brulee mix
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 2 cups brewed Earl Grey tea, cooled
- 4 candied lemon slices, for garnish
Directions
- Make the crème brulee following the box instructions, using the heavy cream and substituting the Earl Grey tea for the milk.
- Divide the cooked creme brulee mixture among 4 cups.
- Let set according to the box instructions, about 1 hour.
- Follow the box instruction to brulee the tops with a kitchen blowtorch, using the enclosed caramelizing sugar.