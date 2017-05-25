Infuse your favorite dessert with tea!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Tea can be a refreshing and healthy choice for your day, but it doesn’t have to be limited to just a beverage! It can also be fused with your favorite desserts, so Tea Consultant Sean Condon showed us how to make a delectable earl grey crème brulee!

Ingredients

  • Two 3.7-ounce boxes crème brulee mix
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 2 cups brewed Earl Grey tea, cooled
  • 4 candied lemon slices, for garnish

 

Directions

  • Make the crème brulee following the box instructions, using the heavy cream and substituting the Earl Grey tea for the milk.
  • Divide the cooked creme brulee mixture among 4 cups.
  • Let set according to the box instructions, about 1 hour.
  • Follow the box instruction to brulee the tops with a kitchen blowtorch, using the enclosed caramelizing sugar.

 

 

