Infuse your favorite dessert with tea!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Tea can be a refreshing and healthy choice for your day, but it doesn’t have to be limited to just a beverage! It can also be fused with your favorite desserts, so Tea Consultant Sean Condon showed us how to make a delectable earl grey crème brulee!

Ingredients

Two 3.7-ounce boxes crème brulee mix

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups brewed Earl Grey tea, cooled

4 candied lemon slices, for garnish

Directions

Make the crème brulee following the box instructions, using the heavy cream and substituting the Earl Grey tea for the milk.

Divide the cooked creme brulee mixture among 4 cups.

Let set according to the box instructions, about 1 hour.

Follow the box instruction to brulee the tops with a kitchen blowtorch, using the enclosed caramelizing sugar.