Illegal dumping irritating Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A case of illegal dumping in Springfield has neighbors outraged.

Trash is piled up in the rear of 133 Catharine Street in the city’s Mason Square area. Springfield Deputy Code Enforcement Director David Cotter told 22News that the property is owned by David Sims.

Cotter said that they took Sims to court and he agreed on March 10 to clean up the property. Two and a half months later, however, the property is still a dumping ground.

One woman who lives across the street told 22News it affects her family’s quality of life.

“It’s going to get hot, and the smell and the animals. It seems like every day it gets more and more, and we don’t know what it is under there, but I have grandchildren and I don’t want things coming over to our side,” Valerie James said.

Everything from mattresses and bed frames to furniture and pet crates are dumped in the yard. Cotter told 22News that they have been ticketing Sims, and they have another court date scheduled for May 30.