Homecoming: Eversource employee has returned from Iraq deployment

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Eversource employee is back to work in western Massachusetts after returning from an Air Force deployment in Iraq.

According to an Eversource news release, Senior Master Sgt. Bill Gelinas, assigned to Westover Air Reserve Base, works at an Eversource control center. For the last six months, however, he was part of a leadership team transporting everything from bottled water to battle tanks to Baghdad, Iraq.

“The Air Force and Eversource positions are totally different jobs with skills that complement each other,” said Bill Gelinas, Senior System Operations Supervisor at Eversource. “Both jobs are in high-pace environments with critical missions.”

The Springfield native has been serving in the Air Force for the last 13 years. He said his military experience and his experience working for Eversource have positively impacted each other.

“Maintaining clear lines for precise communications is a crucial part of my military and civilian jobs,” Gelinas went on to say. “Whether it’s a military transport plane moving critical supplies into a war zone, or high voltage transmission lines moving electricity around Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, clear communications are the key to success and keeping folks safe.”

Eversource ranked among the top 50 vet-friendly companies in Military Times magazine’s rating of Fortune 1,000 companies and government contractors. Eversource says more than 600 of their employees have served their country.