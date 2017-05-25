Holyoke parishioners looking to buy Mater Dolorosa Church

The church has been closed for six years

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Loyal Holyoke parishioners are working to purchase the Mater Dolorosa Church.

The Mater Dolorosa Church Preservation Society is preparing to buy the church from the Springfield Catholic Diocese, which closed the church six years ago.

The non-profit has been meeting with representatives of Bishop Mitchell Rozanski.

Society President John Fydenkevez told 22News, the meeting have been constructive and they’re making progress.

“For the city, for the community, if that building was not there, it would alter the skyline of Holyoke forever. And that’s what we’re trying to do, we’re trying to save the beauty and the historic value of the church,” Fydenkevez told 22News.

Fydenkevez says the group is working to negotiate a purchasing agreement with the diocese.

