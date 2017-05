CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts is holding a celebratory 5K run coming up soon! Alison Berman, Jasmin Hutchinson and Ana Hutchinson, shared more.

Girls on the Run 5K

June 4th

Registration open at 8:30am, Celebratory 5K run at 10:30am

Springfield College

263 Alden Street

Springfield, MA

girlsontherunwesternma.org