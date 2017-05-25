Free parvo vaccination clinic to be held in Chicopee following outbreak

Pet owners must bring proof of rabies vaccination

Published:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An animal rescue organization in Chicopee will be holding a free vaccination clinic, following a recent outbreak of parvo in dogs in the area.

Second Chance Animal Shelter says they will host the clinic from 9:00 a.m. to noon Friday at Rivers Park on Meadow Street.

Protecting your pets against the highly contagious Parvovirus

The Parvo vaccination is free, but pet owners must bring proof of their pet’s rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccinations will be available at the clinic for $5.

The animal shelter says the vaccine can only be given to healthy pets. For more information, you’re asked to call 413-739-2343.

