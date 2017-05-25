Facebook post threatened someone would bring gun to Easthampton H.S.

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton police are trying to find out who is responsible for a message posted on Facebook saying that someone was going to bring a gun to the city’s high school.

According to Easthampton Police, they are maintaining a presence at the high school throughout the day on Thursday, as well as for the remainder of the school year.

Police were notified of the posting shortly after 6:00 Wednesday night by Easthampton High School Principal Kevin Burke. The message read: “Someone’s going to bring a gun to school.” The author used a Facebook account with a fake name, police believe.

The posting was made on the page of a Northampton resident, who doesn’t appear to have any privacy settings.

Easthampton police are now trying to determine the identity of the person who posted the message.

Police Chief Robert Alberti was at the high school Thursday morning for the opening of the school day.