Construction work suspended for Memorial Day weekend

BOSTON (WWLP) – If you are planning on heading out of town this Memorial Day weekend, you will not have to deal with active construction projects. MassDOT is suspending all road work on highways across the state from noon on Friday through 11:00 P.M. on Monday.

Still, while crews will not be out there doing work, it does not mean you will avoid dealing with the effects of long-term road projects. Lane restrictions will remain in place in the Interstate 91 construction zone through downtown Springfield, and traffic pattern changes will remain in place at Mass Pike interchanges, for instance.

With the increased volume in travelers over the holiday weekend, Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack says you ought to plan ahead, and be sure you are paying attention to the road.

“Safety is our first priority and we encourage every motorist to minimize distractions, remain sober or use a designated driver, and with many locations on I-90 having new or updated traffic patterns as a result of toll demolition and road reconstruction operations, drivers should devote their full attention to the road ahead of them,” Pollack said.

In order to make your trip run more smoothly, MassDOT is encouraging to use their 511 information service, or download the GoTime app in the iTunes or Google Play store to get real-time information on traffic conditions.

You can also check out travel conditions using our Live Traffic Map.