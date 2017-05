CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police and detectives received a call of shots fired Thursday night in the Lucretia Avenue area.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News officers attended to the call at 5:05 p.m.

Officer Wilk told 22News residents should avoid the area as this is an active crime scene.

You are asked to call (413) 592-6341 if you have any information.

