CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are hoping you can help them find a teenage boy who has not been seen in nearly a week.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that Luis Reyes, 17, of Front Street, was last seen leaving Chicopee High School last Friday.

Police released photos of Reyes, but Wilk said they do not have information on his height or weight.

If you have seen him, or have any idea where he might be, call Chicopee police detectives at (413) 594-1730.