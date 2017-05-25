Chicopee Comp evacuated after fire on school grounds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Comprehensive High School was evacuated Thursday night, while firefighters made quick work of a fire on campus. It’s unclear what had caught fire.

Chicopee Fire Department dispatcher Justin Clark told 22News, “there was some sort of concert going on, and everyone was ordered out of the auditorium.”

The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and was out before 8:00 p.m. Dispatcher Clark said everyone who had been ordered out of the building was allowed back in to retrieve their belongings.

22News shot video of a ladder leaning up against the building, and fire hoses that had been run through a doorway into the building’s interior. Chicopee Comp. is located at 617 Montgomery Street.

There were no reports of any injuries.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information here and on 22News at 10:00 and 11:00.