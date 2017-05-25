Blind, deaf dog found abandoned along roadside in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – An 11 year-old dog found abandoned on the side of the road in Ware has had to go through multiple surgeries since a passerby found her earlier this month. Now, Ware Police and the Animal Rescue League of Boston are trying to find out who is responsible for neglecting her.

According to a news release sent to 22News by ARL Boston, the dog, a Lhasa Apso mix named “Eleanor,” is deaf and blind- possibly due to a chronic dry eye condition that had been left untreated. She also was found with overgrown nails and matted fur, and been suffering from a chronic, untreated skin disease, which left her in extreme discomfort.

Rescuers also found that Eleanor had two masses on her head, which had to be removed. Fortunately, those masses were discovered to have been benign. Additionally, veterinarians had to remove one of her eyes, and Eleanor had to go through other treatments to improve her health and make her comfortable.

She was discovered at night by a passerby, as she was wandering around near the 66 mile marker of Route 9 in Ware. “Combined with her small size, the fact that Eleanor is also blind and deaf, it’s amazing that she wasn’t struck by a car,” a news release from ARL Boston states.

Despite the extremely poor condition in which Eleanor was found, ARL Boston says that she is on the road to recovery, and they are confident that they will be able to eventually find a new home for her.

If you have any information on who may have mistreated and abandoned Eleanor, you are asked to call ARL Boston’s Law Enforcement Services at (617) 226-5610 or Ware Police at (413) 967-3571.