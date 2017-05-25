Attorney general investigating allegations of hate, discrimination at Easthampton High School

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Attorney General Maura Healy’s office has launched an investigation into recent allegations of hate and discrimination at Easthampton High School.

Over the last two months, there has been racial tension and hateful behavior reported at the high school.

Easthampton Superintendent Nancy Follansbee explained why those instances are being investigated in a statement sent to 22News:

“My understanding is that since the election, there is heightened monitoring by the Civil Rights division of the Attorney General’s office of communities across the state for potential civil rights violations, and due to the recent incident at our high school, we are being asked to submit discipline records and any complaints.”

Follansbee said the attorney general’s office first approached them earlier this month. She also says there haven’t been any allegations of hateful behavior at other schools.

22News called the attorney general’s office, who could only say that the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, an anonymous Facebook account posted a hoax threat Wednesday, saying that someone was going to bring a gun to the high school.

Police are still trying to find out who’s responsible.

