Anti-eviction protest held outside Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of community activists gathered outside a home in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood Thursday morning, to protest an eviction.

Our 22News crew could see protesters standing across the street from the home of Sammie Smith on Wilbraham Road, as workers loaded items from the house into a truck.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the group Springfield No One Leaves, Smith’s late wife had handled most of the bills, and when she passed away, he did not understand the communications he was receiving from the bank and debt collectors. He assumed that the insurance company was taking care of everything, but did not realize that the insurance became void when the house was refinanced back in 2006.

Springfield No One Leaves has protested several other evictions in the city of Springfield over the past few years. They are supporting legislation that would prohibit so-called “no fault” evictions in Massachusetts.