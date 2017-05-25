3rd Connecticut casino bill facing test in House of Representatives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut is another step closer to getting a third casino in the state, but it’s still not a done deal.

Earlier this week, the Connecticut Senate approved, by a vote of 24-12, a bill that would allow the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes to jointly operate a casino off tribal land. The bill states that the facility would pay a 25% tax on slots and 25% on table games. The tribes claim that this bill would protect more than 9,000 casino-related jobs and cash the state gets from slot machines.

The Connecticut House of Representatives, however, is not happy about it. House Majority Leader Matthew Ritter (D-Hartford) said that the bill cannot pass the House as currently written.

Governor Dannel Malloy has said that the state should maintain its longstanding relationship with the two tribes.

Tribal leaders say that their proposed casino in East Windsor would bring more than 1,700 jobs and $8.5 million annually to the town.

The proposed casino is 20 minutes away from MGM’s casino, which is being built in Springfield.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is meeting with MGM representatives at the MassMutual Center Thursday to vote on a workforce development plan.