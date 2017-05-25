37,000 flags on Boston Common honor fallen heroes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of flags set up at the Boston Common represent thousands of men and women who have given their lives to protect our nation.

To the nation, they are protectors- but to many, they are also sons, daughters, mothers, and fathers.

Dozens of family members gathered with top state leaders on the Common Thursday for the Massachusetts Military Fund Memorial Day Ceremony. Behind them was a garden of more than 37,000 flags honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

More than 600 volunteers planted the flags; paying their respects to loved ones.

“We should be a grateful nation, profoundly grateful, for all those we’ve lost have given to us- and then some- and will give to those who come next,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The flags will be displayed on Boston Common now through Memorial Day.