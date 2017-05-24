When will it feel like summer again?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This upcoming holiday weekend is known as the “unofficial start of summer,” but that does not mean you will get summer heat right away.

If you are looking for summer-like heat, you may have to wait until summer actually starts before we see those really warm temperatures, at least consistently.

Here are the average high temperatures as we head through the next couple months in the Pioneer Valley:

June 1: 75 degrees

June 15: 78 degrees

July 1: 82 degrees

July 15: 84 degrees

Mid-July is typically the hottest time of the year, but it will end up consistently in the 80s by the end of June.

If you really want summer-like heat, it looks like we are going to get some. June through August temperatures look to push well above average here in New England, according to the latest outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. So while it won’t feel like the middle of summer yet, we should not have to wait too long to start talking more about 80s and possibly 90s again.