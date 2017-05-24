Westfield professor: Europe more of a soft target than the U.S.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As the investigation into the Manchester attack continues, people across the world are expressing their concerns about future attacks.

Attacks like this one have been happening more frequently in the world, particularly in European countries. 22News sat down with George Michael, a professor at Westfield State University in the criminal justice department, Wednesday.

Michael teaches a class about terrorism and lone wolf attacks. He told 22News that one of the suspects, Salman Abedi, did exhibit some red flags prior to this attack. Michael said Europe is more of a soft target than the U.S.

“In Europe and because so many of them belong to the European Union, it’s easy to travel from one country to another,” the Westfield State University professor told 22News. “Not only that, they’ve experienced quite a few refugees from different areas in the Muslim world, Pakistan, Libya, Syria.”

Michael also told 22News that there are more of these attacks because terrorist’s organizations use the internet and social media as a recruiting tool. He said some of it happens on the dark web, but they also use platforms like twitter.