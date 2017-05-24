Watch the season finale of The Flash free on The CW

(CW) – There’s still time to watch the season finale for free on The CW!

Watch Here:

With nothing left to lose, Barry (Grant Gustin) takes on Savitar in an epic conclusion to season three. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Aaron Helbing & Todd Helbing (#323). The episode aired on May 23, 2017.

Stream the season finale of #TheFlash, available now on The CW App: https://t.co/YNC02xn58v pic.twitter.com/2xebu1AZwR — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) May 24, 2017

