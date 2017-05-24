Tax preparer pleads guilty in $1.4 million tax fraud scheme

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts tax preparer faces up to four years in prison for a tax fraud scheme.

The Gloucester Times reports 69-year-old John Carr Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday to 23 counts of willful failure by a preparer to pay over tax and two counts of willful delivery of a false tax return.

Prosecutors say Carr collected taxes through his company Boston Business Services between 2010 and 2014 that he never paid to the state Department of Revenue. Officials say Carr also filed returns where he lowballed the amount of income his clients owed to the state.

Carr failed to pay Massachusetts more than $1.4 million. His clients included businesses, nonprofits and the town of Essex.

A hearing is scheduled for June 14.