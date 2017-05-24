Strawberry season looks good, but late this year

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It looks like western Massachusetts has all its crops in a row! After locals did not have peaches last year, farms are making sure that consumers have all the native fruit they want this season.

22News went to Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow Wednesday, where they said that the strawberries are looking good this season. Right now, the plants are getting out of blossom, and ready to set fruit.

Strawberries are a cool-weather crop, and don’t like the heat, or a lot of water.

“Crop looks like it’s going to be a little late. We’ve had some fairly cool weather during the month of May, so plants are just beginning to set fruit now,” John Burney of Meadowbrook said.

Expect the strawberries to be available for the picking at around mid-June.