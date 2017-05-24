Springfield mayor has announced new contract with firefighters union

The contract runs until June 30, 2020

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced Tuesday, the city has reached contractual agreement with the firefighters union.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, the contract will run until June 30, 2020 and highlights residency requirements of 10 years for all new hires and two percent base yearly increases.

“This is a fair and just contract for our brave and dedicated firefighters and our taxpayers. We will bring this agreement to our City Council on June 5, for review and a hopeful positive vote,” Mayor Sarno stated in the news release.

Mayor Sarno will also join Superintendent Dan Warwick to announce an update on the teacher’s contractual negotiations this week.

