SPF protection recommended even on cloudy days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s important to wear your sunscreen when the sun is out, but what you might not know is even when the sun isn’t shining, you’re still at risk.

“So I enjoy this kind of weather but it can be dangerous also,” a Springfield resident told 22News.

It was another day of sunshine here in western Massachusetts and with that sun, comes an important reminder to always wear your sunscreen, regardless of your age.

“When I was younger, I never did any of those creams to put on my skin. Now when I’m older and I do go to the beach, I definitely do burn,” Jose Amaro of Springfield told 22News.

But even when the sun isn’t shining, you still need SPF protection. Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of the sun’s harmful UV rays can penetrate the clouds and your skin.

“I do put lotion on, certain lotion on. I do cover up with some sunscreen,” James Wright, another Springfield resident said.

It’s estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime and doctors say exposure to UV radiation is the leading cause.

Just this week, CVS announced they will only carry sunscreens with an SPF of 15 or higher. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends an SPF of 30 or higher.