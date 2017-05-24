Preview Arrow – Lian Yu

(CW) – Executive Producer Wendy Mericle talks about the season finale of Arrow.

The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) culminates in a final epic battle on Lian Yu. After recent events, Oliver decides to recruit a group of unlikely allies – Slade (guest star Manu Bennett), Nyssa (guest star Katrina Law), Merlyn (John Barrowman) and Digger Harkness (guest star Nick. E. Tarabay) – to defeat Chase. However, Chase has his own army – Black Siren (guest star Katie Cassidy), Evelyn Sharp (guest star Madison McLaughlin) and Talia al Ghul (guest star Lexa Doig) – and the forces collide in an explosive season finale.

Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Marc Guggenheim (#523). The episode airs on May 24, 2017.

Click here to view the video on your mobile device >>

Connect with ARROW Online:

Visit ARROW WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like ARROW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow ARROW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow ARROW on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/