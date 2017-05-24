Piecing together concert bombing

(NBC News) – The suicide bomber who killed 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert was part of a network and not a lone-wolf attacker, police said Wednesday as troops were deployed near landmarks and three more suspects were arrested.

“It is very clear this is a network we are investigating,” Manchester police chief Ian Hopkins said. “We are carrying out extensive searches.”

Earlier, interior minister Amber Rudd told the BBC that suspected bomber Salman Abedi “was known” to intelligence services. She added that up to 3,800 soldiers would be put on Britain’s streets.

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2qfUonq