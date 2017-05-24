Neighborhood fair educates Springfield residents on wellness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An apartment complex in Springfield’s Brightwood neighborhood held a community wellness fair for its residents Wednesday.

An Edgewater resident told 22News, it’s important for residents, especially the sick and the shut in, to know what resources are available to them for assistance.

Dozens of Edgewater apartment residents were treated to a wellness fair. Residents stepped out of their front doors and right into the middle of more than a dozen community resource tables with information.

Baystate hospital, social and mental health services and nursing services were just of the resources providing information to tenants.

A resident told 22News, she was interested in learning more about home healthcare services.

“Especially for the healthcare people, they cannot go out, do groceries, or do their laundry or do anything, At one of these tables, you will find people who will tell you everything about that program,” Migdala Manfredfi, an Edgewater resident told 22News.

The Springfield Fire Department and police were also on hand to answer questions for residents. An Edgewater resident service manager told 22News, the event was about letting residents know about community resources they might not be aware of.

The Edgewater apartments is home to more than 600 apartments spread among 51 buildings and sits in the heart of Springfield’s Brightwood neighborhood.