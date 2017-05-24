Multiple coyotes spotted in Greenfield this week

Coyotes found throughout the state except on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

By Published:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police have received multiple reports of coyote sightings this week near the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction on Elm Street.

Coyotes tend not to be aggressive towards humans, but they do prey on cats and dogs.

How to keep your pets safe from coyote attacks

According to Mass Wildlife, more coyotes are living in urban and heavily-populated areas. A local residents told 22News he’s seen three coyotes in the swamp in front of the Franklin County Jail.

“Before you even see them, you’ll hear them yipping and howling from up in the back there,” Michael Hoffman explained. “They have come right across the street, but it’s late at night when they do.”

To keep coyotes from coming on your property, experts recommend keeping your pets and pet food inside. If you see one in your yard, call animal control.

Coyotes live in every town in Massachusetts, except Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

