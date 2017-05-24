Motorcycle hit a teenage boy on a bicycle in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle rider and a teenage boy were hurt in a collision involving a bicycle in the Willimansett section of Chicopee Wednesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the Motorcycle hit the bicycle while the 14-year-old boy was crossing New Ludlow Road at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Wilk said the motorcycle rider dumped his bike and hurt his leg. The 14-year-old suffered a bloody nose.

Both were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but they’re both expected to be okay.

Wilk described their injuries as “minor.”

Wilk said the motorcycle rider, a Chicopee resident, was not at fault, and there were no citations.

New Ludlow Road was closed for less than a half hour.