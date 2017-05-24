Millions to travel for Memorial Day weekend

(CNN) – Whether you are flying, driving, or cruising, traveling this Memorial Day weekend will be busy.

AAA projects nearly 40-million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home. That’s the most congested it’s been in more than a decade.

88 percent will travel by car, despite higher prices at the pump. This year, expect to see the highest Memorial Day gas prices since 2015.

Nearly 3-million will fly. You may see a difference at security. The TSA is testing enhanced screening of electronics at 10 airports across the country. That means anything larger than a cell phone – like a laptop or tablet – will go in a separate bin to be x-rayed.

1.75-million will use the train, bus, or boat to vacation.

No matter how you travel – budget some extra time and patience to deal with potential crowds

