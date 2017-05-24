Memorial growing at Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A memorial has been growing on a dock at Watershops Pond in Springfield, following the discovery of a body in the water on Monday.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney told 22News that a 17 year-old boy was reported missing Sunday morning, after he had jumped off a railroad trestle and into the water the night before while with a group of friends. He never resurfaced.

Since then, friends have begun placing candles and signing tee shirts on a dock, not far from the trestle.

22News reporter Ashley Afonso was at the pond Wednesday, and spoke with friends of the teen about the popularity of this spot, and how they are dealing with what happened over the weekend.

