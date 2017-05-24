MassMutual contributing $1M to Basketball Hall of Fame renovations

Hall hoping to raise $25 million to fund improvements

Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame will soon go through some major renovations, and they are getting some big help in that effort.

The MassMutual Foundation contributed $1 million to the Hall of Fame Wednesday morning. That is so far the largest gift that the museum has received from a Massachusetts-based entity.

The Hall is hoping to raise $25 million to provide enhancements to the museum. 22News reporter Tamara Sacharczyk took a look at what changes they want to make, and when those changes will happen. See what she found out on 22News at Noon.

