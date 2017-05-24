Justice Department: Sessions didn’t disclose meetings with Russians

(CNN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions did not disclose meetings he had last year with Russian officials when he applied for his security clearance.

That’s what the Justice Department told CNN Wednesday.

Sessions met with the Russian ambassador at least twice in 2016, and those meetings were not noted on his security clearance form. He had been working as a surrogate for the Trump campaign at the time.

Officials said the form, known as the SF-86, required Sessions to list “any contact” he or his family had with a “foreign government” or its “representatives” over the past seven years.

Sessions could be a witness before the House and Senate intelligence panels as part of their ongoing probes into potential Trump campaign collusion with Russia.

Copyright 2017 CNN