iZombie – Twenty Sided Die Trailer

(CW) – Liv becomes a dungeon master on the next episode of iZombie, Tuesday at 9/8c on The CW Springfield.

When a Dungeon Master is killed, Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) discover he was up to more than just playing in his mother’s basement. Meanwhile, Blaine’s (David Anders) experiment does not go as planned. Lastly, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) finds stumbles across some new information that could prove deadly. Robert Buckley and Aly Michalka also star.

Jason Bloom directed the episode written by Kit Boss (#309). The episode airs on May 30, 2017.

