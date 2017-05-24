Benefits of recent rain in western Massachusetts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is certainly looking greener compared to last spring. 22News is working for you with how much of a difference the recent rains have made.

Western Massachusetts has certainly made up in rainfall totals and that can be noticed across the valley.

I’m sure most people have noticed the difference from last spring to this spring by just looking at their lawns. Most lawns are green and continuing to grow quickly thanks to all the spring rain we’ve gotten. The spring rains even raised water levels in rivers and ponds.

One local farmer said he has already noticed the difference from just one year. John Bruney, Meadowbrook Farm in East Longmeadow, told 22News, “Last year was a difficult year we had hardly any rainfall and we had to do a lot of irrigating, this spring has been just about a normal amount of rainfall and we’ve been able to work the ground.”

Even though the rain has been extremely beneficial to western Massachusetts local farmers, like Bruney, said its still too early to tell just how beneficial the rain is.

The 22News Storm Team compared rainfall totals from last spring to what we have gotten so far this spring. Last spring western Massachusetts got close to seven and a half inches of rain, and five inches of snow. So far this spring we’ve already have gotten a little over eight inches of rain and two and a half inches of snow, with still a month left of spring.

Western Massachusetts has been out of the drought for awhile now. The most recent US Drought Monitor shows only some abnormally dry spots in Connecticut.