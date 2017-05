CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees in Western Massachusetts are offering iced coffees for $0.99, and will donate $0.50 from each one sold to Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield. Lee Kirk, Administrator of Shriners Hospitals for Children Springfield and Dunkin’ Donuts Franchisee Peter Martins told us more!

Promotional Consideration Provided By: Dunkin’ Donuts