Holyoke takes in nearly $500,000 in tax possession public auction

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke took in $470,000 in their tax possession public auction, Wednesday night. The city auctioned off 19 residential properties and vacant lots.

The city seized the properties due to non-payment of taxes. The auction is an opportunity to revitalize properties that have fallen into disrepair, and get them back on the tax rolls.

Buyers have 18 months to submit a rehabilitation plan to the city.

“It’s also a good idea when someone comes here to do a property, to try to do the most research they can on that property. Cause they’re going to put a down payment or whatever say 5 grand, and they gotta have money to repair the property,” Elvin Bruno, a Holyoke resident, told 22News.

The money from Wednesday’s auction will go into the city’s general fund.