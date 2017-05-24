Holyoke looking to improve its parks, open spaces

Residents can provide feedback online

By Published: Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is making plans for its parks and open spaces.

The Conservation Commission and Parks Department wants to develop priorities for park improvement and open spaces. They’re planning on a series of listening sessions to get public input on what Holyoke residents would like to see developed.

One resident told 22News she’d like to see more rehabilitation projects like the city did with Heritage Park.

“When they were doing all this, I thought they were going to ruin it, and it’s much better,” Terry Corrigan said. “It’s better than I ever dreamed it could be.”

In addition to the listening sessions, the conservation commission and parks department have created an online survey to get residents’ feedback in both English and Spanish.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s